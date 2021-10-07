Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

EPD has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

EPD stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

