Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $45.85 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

