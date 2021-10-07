Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.94). Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $141.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average is $102.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

