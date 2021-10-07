Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €54.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €54.00 ($63.53) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.34% from the stock’s previous close.

ALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alstom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.50 ($55.88).

Get Alstom alerts:

ALO opened at €30.45 ($35.82) on Thursday. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.01.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.