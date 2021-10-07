Relx (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,500 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (LON:REL) has been given a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,220.73 ($29.01).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,158 ($28.19) on Thursday. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34). The company has a market capitalization of £41.75 billion and a PE ratio of 31.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,170.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,001.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46.

In related news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

