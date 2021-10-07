Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 289 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 289 ($3.78) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 308.17 ($4.03).

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 252 ($3.29) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 267.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 13.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. Abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 242.10 ($3.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92).

In other Abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41). Also, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of £135,680 ($177,266.79).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

