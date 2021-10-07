Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.43 million, a PE ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 360,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Airgain by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airgain by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Airgain during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Airgain by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

