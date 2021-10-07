Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LUCRF stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Lucara Diamond has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

