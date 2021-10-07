Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of LUCRF stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Lucara Diamond has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
Featured Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.