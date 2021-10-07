Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Valeo stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Valeo has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

