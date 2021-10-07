50,000 Shares in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $14,895,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $13,487,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 162,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $1,963,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $2,997,000.

NASDAQ:GXIIU opened at $9.88 on Thursday. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

