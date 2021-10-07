Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $600,000 in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $273.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.58 and its 200 day moving average is $193.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.78 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total value of $10,078,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $286,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,011.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 270,005 shares of company stock worth $66,760,538. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

