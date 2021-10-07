Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,129 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.69% of Cousins Properties worth $38,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 733,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

