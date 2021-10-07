Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $39,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

In related news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $134.24 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average of $127.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

