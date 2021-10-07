B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives $31.84 Average PT from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMRRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.23. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

