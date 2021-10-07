Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives C$39.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.36.

GWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$189,896.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$38.66 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$26.36 and a one year high of C$39.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$38.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 26.09.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

