Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Cut by Wedbush

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.04). Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,862 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $2,374,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 34.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,663,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,682,000 after purchasing an additional 425,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 110,109.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

