Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ThredUp Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ThredUp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ThredUp’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get ThredUp alerts:

TDUP has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ThredUp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.20 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,223,514 shares of company stock worth $28,158,566 over the last 90 days.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.