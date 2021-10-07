Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,629 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.09% of Southern Copper worth $47,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

SCCO opened at $56.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $66.10. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.34%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

