Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $25.54 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.