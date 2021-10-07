Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after acquiring an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after acquiring an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after acquiring an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.75.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.