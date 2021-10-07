Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.22 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.17 and a 200-day moving average of $94.62. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

