Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,457 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,041,000 after buying an additional 151,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after buying an additional 1,156,428 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after buying an additional 413,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,701,000 after buying an additional 26,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,458,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,819,000 after buying an additional 169,312 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $32.00 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 133.34 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

