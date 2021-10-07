BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Sells $10,068.52 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai sold 1,078 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $10,068.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steve Rai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, September 25th, Steve Rai sold 15,534 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $157,048.74.

BlackBerry stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 540,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 288,734 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 35,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 480.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 513,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC downgraded BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

