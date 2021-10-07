Mukul Kumar Sells 490 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $12,480.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 565 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $14,266.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

