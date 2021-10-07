Mukul Kumar Sells 490 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $12,480.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 565 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $14,266.25.
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20.
PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
