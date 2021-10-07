Jeremy Segal Sells 1,281 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PRGS opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Progress Software by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Progress Software by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.