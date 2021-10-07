Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also commented on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.59.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

