Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 10,134 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,570 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,134 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $18,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after buying an additional 240,743 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 559.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 103,606 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 18,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,749,000 after buying an additional 124,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.55.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $85.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.