Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 928 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Universal Health Services worth $15,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UHS opened at $132.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.87.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

