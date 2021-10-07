Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,898 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.