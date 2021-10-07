Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

