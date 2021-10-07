AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,755 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Hillenbrand worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 488.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 792.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,951 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 57.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 140,109 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 100.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 234,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $43.91 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

