Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,876 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,776,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,715,000 after purchasing an additional 337,490 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 183,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 0.6% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,528,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

