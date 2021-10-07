AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Post by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

POST opened at $108.05 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.23.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

