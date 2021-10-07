Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Angi by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANGI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.63 and a beta of 1.94. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

