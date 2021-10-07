The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 70.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 86,510 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 15.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 186.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the second quarter worth $2,082,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 36.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 76,910 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in The Macerich during the second quarter worth $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $446,788. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

