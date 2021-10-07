Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of GATX worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GATX by 275.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 44.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in GATX by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GATX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in GATX by 54.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $92.15 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

