Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 8,199 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $18,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $7,458,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,180 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,127 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $353.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $363.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.35 and a 1 year high of $384.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

