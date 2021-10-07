Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO Sells $79,616.46 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Thimsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90.

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,720.00.

XM opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.36. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.