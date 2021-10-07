CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 1,425 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after acquiring an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in First Solar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,844 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,147,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 743,651 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after buying an additional 58,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in First Solar by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 742,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after buying an additional 286,957 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,772 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $95.18 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

