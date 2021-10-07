JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $78.82 Million Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,589,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064,112 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $78,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

NYSE:SAVE opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.94.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.