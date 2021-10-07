JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $81,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $17,714,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.07 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.