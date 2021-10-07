JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,885,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,304 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.68% of Gates Industrial worth $88,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

GTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

GTES opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.76. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

