Short Interest in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Drops By 18.0%

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 504,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Trustmark by 2.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 67.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Trustmark by 36.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 74,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Trustmark by 96,010.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 27,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

