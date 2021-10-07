Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

NYSE ADC opened at $68.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $71.07. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

In related news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,455. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

