Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Receives $33.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMYT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 300,905 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 185,994 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Healthcare Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $2,167,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMYT stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $774.78 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of -0.57.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.17 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 142.73% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.