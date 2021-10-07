JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,946,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 277,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.12% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $93,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

FFBC opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

FFBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

