Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $95,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 51.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 711.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 104,671 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 152.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 96,351 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,116,000 after acquiring an additional 88,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 65.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 151,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMI opened at $103.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.28. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 47.34%.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,682.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

