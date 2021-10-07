Simplex Trading LLC Sells 23,000 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.09% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 50.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 13.2% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $32,000.

PSQ opened at $12.11 on Thursday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

