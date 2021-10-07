Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,947 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 42,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 558,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.