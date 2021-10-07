Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after buying an additional 282,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after buying an additional 167,781 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $131.99 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average of $139.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.